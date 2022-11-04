Primark Belfast: Queues of excited shoppers remain outside store days on from grand reopening

Eager shoppers still queuing to get into Primark's newly opened store Photo Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

There remains large queues of excited shoppers heading into Primark’s Bank Building store in Belfast city centre on Friday afternoon.

More than 1,000 customers passed through the doors of the store on Tuesday after the clothing and home retailer held their grand reopening event.

Images from the city centre store show crowds snaking around Castle Street as they eagerly await browsing the five floors of the renovated shop.

The 237-year-old heritage listed building has been extensively renovated following a devastating fire in 2018.

On Tuesday Some people set out from 5am to become the first shoppers to get a glimpse of the new store.

Samuel Hamilton (67) who was in prime position to snap up some bargains and was the first customer through the doors when they reopened at 10am.

Asked why he wanted to be there for the reopening, he said: “Primark is in the heart of Belfast, that’s just it.

“There’s no other shop that does things (for) families like in Primark.

“I’ll have a look around and see what there is, and look for stuff for my grandchildren, I like to get them clothes and novelty things.

“I am glad to see it back. When it was burnt down I was depressed. I missed going in and looking around it, and the staff were always nice and polite.

“I would be in three times a week getting the grandchildren stuff.”