Primark Belfast: Refurbishment of iconic Bank Buildings unveiled as scaffolding removed

The iconic Bank Buildings on Belfast’s Royal Avenue which once housed the city’s flagship Primark store is starting to be unveiled as the yellow scaffolding – which has covered its sandstone façade for more than four years – begins to be removed.

New images show the restoration of the building after extensive work after it was almost lost in a fire.

The retailer announced earlier this month that the city centre store would open in time for Christmas in its original premises for the first time since 2018.

New pictures show the progress of the restoration of Primark in Belfast city centre after a massive fire nearly four years ago. Pics: Press Eye

The new five-floor renovated shop will reopen in the first week of November and will be 76% bigger than the old store.

As well as being bigger, the improved shop features a brand-new Disney cafe located on the second floor and a new nail and beauty studio.

While Primark has still had a presence on the city centre high street, the reopening and restoration of the listed Bank Buildings will mark a significant moment for the city.

Primark said their “complex” restoration project has restored the building’s original structure, with 88,200 sq. ft. of brand-new retail space marking a significant increase from what customers will previously remember.

Their existing shop on Castle Street will merge with the restored Bank Buildings site to create the new larger store.

The retailer said as part of this process, the smaller Primark store on Donegall Place will close in the days before the Bank Buildings re-opening, with all employees transferring back to the new store.