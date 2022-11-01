Primark Belfast reopening: Bag-filling shoppers reveal what they bought

Natasha Wallace (left) with sister Michaela Douglas (right) and her daughter Blair Douglas (9)

Natalie Clarke was among the big spenders after a brief stint in the queue to get back inside Primark’s Bank Buildings store.

“It’s lovely,” the 42-year-old said.

“It was worth the wait. The layout is great and it’s nice to have so much selection back.

“We’ve been going to a smaller store, but this one has a lot more floors and a lot more stock.”

Natalie Clarke (42) with daughter Ella (11)

Natalie and her daughter Ella (11) managed to nab matching Christmas pyjamas, which they couldn’t wait to go home and get changed into.

“I was going to get a pair of jeans but they didn’t have my size,” Ella explained.

It means a return trip is now imminent.

Michaela Douglas (44) enjoyed some impromptu retail therapy with her daughter Blair (9).

“We weren’t intending to come,” she explained.

“But there was no queue, so we went straight in.

“It wasn’t all higgledy-piggledy, the way it used to be. It’s very well run.”

The mother and daughter have been relying on the Ballymena store for the past four years.

“But nothing compares to the main shop,” Michaela added.

“It is fabulous and the fashion selection is just incredible

“We went in for a few items and we’ve come out with a whole bag.”

Former Primark employee Natasha Wallace (44) never requires much convincing to return to browse the shelves.

“Everything is all under the one roof,” she said.

“You can now eat there and get your nails done. You could actually spend a whole day inside.

“And if you don’t come out with a full bag of clothes there is something wrong with you.”

Samantha Dalzell (35) with her daughter Paige (16)

Samantha Dalzell (35) travelled into the city centre from Bangor for the big reopening and was blown away by the homeware range.

“It’s amazing, especially all that Christmas stuff,” she said.

“I bought a few decorations and a wee stitch counter.

“I got a Grinch bauble for the tree because he is a bit of a Grinch.”

Two hours after the doors opened, Brianna Robertson, whose family was one of the first in the queue, emerged with a big grin and a bag full of goodies.

“I bought a pair of jeans, fluffy socks, red shorts, a red top and a screen protector — I really enjoyed it. It’s really nice and very pretty.”

The trendy teenager was smart enough to keep some money for her next trip, which her mum confirmed will be soon.