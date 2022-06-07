Primark fire: Three firms to face prosecution for ‘alleged health and safety failings’, PPS confirms

The Public Prosecution Service has confirmed three firms are to face prosecution over “alleged health and safety failings” in relation to the 2018 Primark fire.

The PPS confirmed the cause of the fire – which was ruled as accidental – is no part of the alleged offences.

In a statement they said: “The PPS has taken decisions to prosecute three companies for alleged health and safety offences following a fire at the Primark building in Belfast city centre on 28 August 2018.

"The decisions follow a careful consideration of all the available evidence contained in a investigation file submitted by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland in June 2021.

“The prosecutions are in relation to alleged health and safety failings that were discovered as a result of the investigation by the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland following the fire.

“Proceedings will commence in due course.”

Read more Primark: New pictures show restoration of Bank Buildings in Belfast

The listed Bank Buildings on Royal Avenue came close to being lost following the accidental fire, which burned for three days after starting on August 28, 2018.

In a June 2019 report, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said a joint investigation with the Health & Safety Executive had found that the cause of the fire was “accidental”.