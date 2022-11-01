Primark first look: One-stop Belfast city centre shopping destination reopens after fire

Four-year renovation has led to a one stop shop in city centre

The nail and beauty bar within the newly refurbished Primark store at Bank Buildings, Belfast

Marvel fans will love all the options available in Primark

The revamped Primark now has five floors

Autumn/winter fashion is at the heart of the revamped Primark

The newly refurbished Primark store at Bank Buildings, Belfast, which is reopening following an extensive £100 million four-year restoration project.

After a four-year renovation project, following a fire that destroyed the interior of the 237-year-old heritage listed building, excited shoppers can today embrace the five-floor revamped store.

Belfast Telegraph got media access to the flagship store, now 76% larger in size compared to the original site. It’s a difficult job, but one to which we committed admirably.

Autumn/winter fashion is at the heart of the revamped Primark

Primark 2022 combines womenswear, beauty, menswear, kids’ clothing and homeware across a breath-taking 88,200 sq. ft of retail space.

Double escalators transport eager shoppers to each floor, something reminiscent of a large shopping centre or department store rather than reserved to one brand.

Read more How Primark spent over £102m to save Belfast

Double escalators bring visitors to each floor

Let’s talk shop. Our advice is to start on the top floor – homeware – and work your way down, although not before taking a look at the bedding and small furniture options. Yes, you can now buy chairs in Primark (and they’re really lovely) as well as prints, cushions and neon signs.

Christmas fans will jingle with excitement thanks to the nutcracker ornaments, berry-filled wreaths and seasonally scented candles.

Everything throughout the store is gleaming. Clothes are neatly packed into rows, favoured fleecy pyjamas are waiting to be brought home, brightly coloured mules and sandals hang out with trainers in a multitude of colours.

Marvel fans will love all the options available in Primark

There’s ample space to get around and with over 50 fitting rooms, shoppers have no excuse not to try on before they buy.

Experience Disneyland with a local twist thanks to the immersive experience from the iconic brand, the first of its kind in a Primark setting. Not only will shoppers have the chance to fill their baskets with Disney clothing, toys and accessories (for kids of all ages, no judgement), weary shoppers can take a rest in the special Primark café with Disney – or opt for that perfect photo opportunity with dedicated spaces.

There is a dedicated Disney department in Primark

Amplifying the sartorial experience, cosmetic fans will adore the new nail and beauty salon, operated by Nails. From a fresh coat of this season’s colour to brow lamination, the studio may be located in the middle of the first floor but feels private and a bit fancy.

Plus, beauty lovers will need to take a moment before diving into the shelves and shelves of lotions and potions.

The nail and beauty bar within the newly refurbished Primark store at Bank Buildings, Belfast

More than ever, the restored location feels like a one stop shop. Primark fans joke about stepping into the store for ‘one item’ and coming out with a bag full of must-haves… but it’s never been easier.

Those who salute sustainability will also appreciate the growing number of clothes and products available through the Primark Cares label. Currently, almost 40% of the brand’s clothes are made using recycled or more sustainably sourced materials.

The revamped flagship Primark store in Belfast

Wandering through the five floors, there’s plenty of seasonal trend-led clothing to whet a fashionista’s appetite. But the basics – T-shirts, cosy jumpers – are equally out in force. The menswear department is especially good and certainly not an afterthought.

Whatever your purchasing preference, one thing’s clear: Primark is delivering service with a style.