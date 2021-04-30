Primark shoppers join early morning queues for Belfast and Derry store reopenings

Hundreds of people queue outside Primark in Derry as non-essential retail reopened this morning. Picture Martin McKeown

Shoppers outside the Primark Store in Castle Street, Belfast this morning as shops reopen after several months of lockdown. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Belfast shoppers flocked to Primark’s two stores in the city centre on Friday morning as many retail outlets reopened their doors after four months of closure.

Those eager to be among the first back in through the doors had begun arriving outside the Castle Street store at 5.30am and they didn’t have too long to wait.

The popular department chain opened earlier than planned, at 7am, to manage social distancing due to the large number of customers waiting outside.

PSNI officers arrived on scene to manage the crowds and moved queuing to another street to allow for distancing.

There were also long queues outside the fashion store around the streets of Derry.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds welcomed the relaxations on an early morning visit to Belfast's Victoria Square shopping centre.

Mrs Dodds also highlighted that the Stormont Executive's delayed high street voucher scheme is set to start operating at the end of the summer, with every adult in Northern Ireland eligible for a £100 prepaid card to spend in the local retail sector.

"Today's a really good day for the economy," she said.

"Our shops are opening, our hospitality is able to open outdoors, our self-contained accommodation is opening, we're announcing the high street voucher scheme."

Mrs Dodds added that "1.4 million people in Northern Ireland will be entitled to a prepaid card, which will give them £100 to spend in the shops, it's an investment in local businesses, in local shops here in Northern Ireland.

"This is a huge investment in the high street, in retail, because retail has suffered enormously during the pandemic, and with this almost vicious cycle of lockdowns."

Pubs, cafés and restaurants are also reopening for outdoor service today.

Six people from no more than two households will be able to eat and drink outdoors at licensed and unlicenced premises, under the measures announced by the Executive earlier this month.

Gyms and swimming pools will also reopen for individual training.