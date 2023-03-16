Primark St Patrick’s Day range not available in NI over ‘flag and emblem’ concerns

The St Patrick’s Day range is on sale in GB and the Republic of Ireland only.

Some of Primark's St Patrick's Day range which is unavailable in Northern Ireland

Considerations around the use of ‘flags and emblems’ are behind a decision not to stock a St Patrick’s Day clothing and accessories range in Northern Ireland stores, fast fashion retailer Primark has said.

On the company’s website, a range of green-themed merchandise for both children and adults is displayed, along with St Patrick’s Day accessories, including shamrock sunglasses, earrings and necklaces.

An accompanying article encourages customers to make sure they are ‘prepped’ for the big day tomorrow.

"St Patrick’s Day 2023 is just around the corner so make sure you and your pals are prepped for Paddy’s Day with our selection of St Patrick’s Day t-shirts, loungewear and accessories,” said the website.

"Don’t forget your little ones too! Head in-store to shop our kids and newborn St Patrick’s Day sets and outfits. Dress your newest arrival in our St Patrick’s Day newborn outfits and sets for a look fit for even the littlest of lucky charms.

"From our shamrock set to our bodysuit and bib combo, ensure your tiniest tot is fit for every festivity the glorious emerald isle has to offer.”

A list of stores in which the range can be bought is included at the bottom, with 37 stores listed in the Republic of Ireland and 16 under the ‘UK’ section.

However, all stores listed under the UK section are in Great Britain, with no Northern Ireland stores included.

Primark have said their decision not to stock the range in Northern Ireland was driven by ‘local considerations’.

"Our stores in Northern Ireland don’t usually sell any products with national flags or emblems, including our St. Patrick’s Day range,” said a spokesperson.

"We take local considerations and customer demand into account when making decisions around what ranges to stock in our markets and we continually keep this under review.”

It comes after Primark owner Associated British Foods upped its outlook for the full year in February after reporting a jump in sales at the budget fashion chain.

The group said sales at the retailer, which opened a new store in Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre in December, are to rise by 16% at actual exchange rates to £4.2bn in the first half to March 4, up 10% on a like-for-like basis and ahead by 14% in the UK.

AB Foods said while it continues to experience “significant” cost pressures, consumer spending has “proven to be more resilient in this trading period than anticipated at the start of the financial year”.

It said Primark’s first-half performance was boosted as it came up against comparatives from a year earlier, when omicron weighed on trading, and that like-for-like sales growth will slow in the final six months.

AB Foods said: “Trading at Primark has been good in all its markets, well ahead of expectations, and represents a material improvement in both the UK and Europe on the second half of our last financial year.

“Our expectation is that like-for-like sales growth in the second half will be lower than that achieved in the first half, but based on our experience to date, will be better than our previous expectation.”