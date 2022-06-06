Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s confidence vote: What could happen next?

Following the publication of Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties at Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism from all sides - not least his own party.

With 359 Conservative MPs in the Commons, at least 54 (15%) have to sign letters declaring they have no confidence in the PM in order to force a vote on the issue. That threshold has now been reached, with a confidence vote due to take place this evening. So what are the possible outcomes?

What if Boris Johnson loses?

A simple majority is needed for a vote of no confidence to pass. Tory MPs will vote in private and, if Mr Johnson loses, it will trigger a leadership election, which he is not allowed to stand in. The timetable for such an election will be decided by the 1922 Committee, which represents all backbench Conservative MPs.

For a candidate to be eligible for the leadership race, they need the support of at least eight colleagues - a proposer, a seconder and six others.

If there are more than two candidates, a series of votes will follow. In the first round, candidates have to attract 5% of the support of their colleagues to remain in the contest. In the second round, they have to attract 10% and, in the following rounds, the candidate with the fewest amount of votes is eliminated until there are two remaining. Conservative Party members will then hold a vote on a set deadline. Prior to this, they will take part in debates in a bid to win the support of members. If one of the candidates pulls out of the race at this stage, whoever is left standing will be the next prime minister.

What if Boris Johnson wins outright?

If he wins, it will be back to business as usual. The public will not know the exact outcome of the vote, as it is held in private, unless the votes are tallied and reported elsewhere. Conservative MPs can reveal their vote if they so wish.

It is important to note that, if the PM wins the confidence of his MPs, another confidence vote is not permitted to take place for another year. With another three years on this Westminster mandate, that would still leave time for another ballot - or more than one - before the next (scheduled) general election.

What if Boris Johnson wins narrowly?

Aside from losing the vote, if the PM wins by just a few ballots, it would be a massive blow to Mr Johnson's standing and is likely to result in further questions over his leadership.

It could result in enough pressure to give a Tory MP - or MPs - with leadership aspirations the confidence to begin backroom moves to make their own run at the top job. It could also leave Mr Johnson on shaky ground and he may decide to jump ship of his own accord.

We have seen previous prime ministers resign after winning a vote of confidence. Theresa May won a confidence vote in December 2018, by a margin of 83, only to resign six months later.