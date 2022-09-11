Prime Minister must bin legacy ‘bill of shame’, Finucane tells Belfast rally

Sinn Fein politician John Finucane speaks during the Time for Truth rally at Belfast City Hall. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Ella McMahon at the Time for Truth rally in Belfast. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire).

Sinn Féin has called on British Prime Minister Liz Truss to bin the flawed Tory legacy ‘bill of shame’ without any further delay.

A ‘Time for Truth’ rally in protest against the Government's legacy legislation was attended by thousands in Belfast on Sunday.

Those in attendance included Ellen McMahon, sister of Seamus Fitzsimmons (21) who was killed by undercover RUC members during an attempted robbery at a Post Office in Ballygalley, near Larne, County Antrim.

Bloody Sunday families also travelled to Belfast to have their voices heard.

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, whose father Pat, was murdered in 1989 at his family home by loyalist paramilitaries spoke at the demonstration.

He said: “The introduction of the Legacy Bill is evidence that the British government have much, much more to conceal and cover-up from their dirty war in Ireland.

“Those who seek to introduce a formal amnesty for their soldiers and agents;

“Those who seek to block the rights of families to due legal process.

“Those who seek to halt the ability for families to take civil proceedings, to seek an inquest have much to cover-up.

“These actions are deliberately cruel, and show that the British government care not for the lives of our loved ones, nor do they care about the rule of law, truth or justice.

“And that they couch this legislation in the language of reconciliation is truly shameful.

“We need to be honest. This Bill is another slap in the face to victims.

“It is the price for delivering a Tory manifesto commitment that prioritises the demands of the British military over the legal rights of victims.”

The North Belfast MP added: “This Legacy Bill is about providing an amnesty for British state forces and deny families their basic legal rights to an inquest, an independent investigation and to pursue civil actions.

“This is political interference of the worst kind in basic legal process which will have far reaching implications for confidence levels in the rule of law and the administration of justice.

“These legacy proposals are not only opposed by Sinn Féin but also the Irish government, all political parties across Ireland, the Executive Justice Minister Naomi Long, victims’ groups, families and the churches.

“So let’s be clear this Bill is unworkable, it will not deliver for victims and survivors, it is in breach of the Good Friday Agreement, and that it is incompatible with Article 2 obligations.

“But it is the price to be paid to protect those in Downing Street who know the extent of collusion and State murder because it was their predecessors, who planned it.

“Liz Truss needs to hear that we will not allow our rights to be cherry picked or traded by any British government.

“She must bin this flawed legislation without further delay.”