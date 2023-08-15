Prime Minister reflects on Omagh bomb 25 years after it ‘shook the world’

The Prime Minister has reflected on the Omagh bomb 25 years after it “shook the world”, as families prepare to attend a private memorial service to mark the solemn anniversary.

Survivors and bereaved relatives of the 29 people and two unborn babies killed in the Real IRA attack on August 15, 1998 will gather in the town’s library on Tuesday before laying flowers at the scene of the atrocity on Market Street.

Prayers will also be recited in English, Irish and Spanish.

Rishi Sunak acknowledged the milestone on social media this morning.

“25 years ago the Omagh bombing shook this country and the world,” he Tweeted.

“But this appalling act of terror didn't break the will for peace.

"As we remember those killed and injured that awful day, we stand together in working to fulfil the promise of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement."

In June, a senior Scottish judge was appointed as the chairman of the Omagh bomb inquiry which follows years of campaigning by victims and survivoers.

Lord Turnbull will use the full powers of the Inquiries Act 2005 to examine four key issues which include the handling and sharing of intelligence, the use of mobile phone analysis, whether there was advance knowledge or reasonable means of knowledge of the bomb and whether disruption operations could or should have been mounted to prevent the atrocity.

Government minister Lord Cain told BBC Radio Ulster that the terms of reference are being finalised with a determination to get the inquiry up and running as soon as possible

He was asked on Good Morning Ulster if the Irish Government is doing enough to help families get much needed answers.

"The judge in the Gallagher case, Mr Justice Horner, was very clear in his summary that the it would be preferable if the Irish Government were to establish a simultaneous article two compliant public inquiry to sit alongside the inquiry that we have established,” Lord Cain said.

“The Irish have yet to take a decision on this, but we continue to talk to them on this issue to try and ensure they play their full part.”

The Conservative peer refused to reveal details of those discussions and was unable to confirm any commitment has been made.

The special advisor to six NI Secretaries of State attended the a public service of remembrance took place on Sunday in Omagh’s memorial garden and said he was struck by the “resilience and courage” of those affected.

“On this day, my thoughts are very much with the families and the victims of what happened on that day 25-years-ago,” he said.

"It was a heinous and wicked attack for which there was absolutely no justification whatsoever.

"Obviously today will be a very difficult day for many people.”