Prime Minister says ‘more to be done’ around Northern Ireland veterans

The Prime Minister has told the House of Commons there is “more to be done” for veterans of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, following the resignation of defence minister Johnny Mercer.

The Prime Minister was responding to DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who called on Mr Johnson to “stand by” his commitment to introduce legislation protecting veterans of the Troubles from “vexatious prosecutions”.

Downing Street confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Prime Minister had accepted Mr Mercer’s resignation as veterans minister following speculation he intended to quit the post.

MP Johnny Mercer had been heavily involved in the Overseas Operations Bill, which is going through its final stages in Parliament.

The legislation was developed in response to legal claims made after operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, but it does not cover incidents in Northern Ireland.

Read more Leo Docherty replaces Johnny Mercer at Ministry of Defence

In his letter to Mr Johnson, Mr Mercer said that not including those who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles was his “red line” and that veterans of the conflict “deserve the protections of the Overseas Operations Bill”.

Speaking in Westminster on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said: “I want to put on record, by the way, my thanks to the former minister for veterans for all that he did to help with improving the lot of veterans across our country.

"There is more to be done, as (Sir Jeffrey) rightly says, in the case of veterans of the Northern Ireland conflict and we will be bringing forward further measures in due course.”

Following the question a Downing Street spokesperson said details of legislation covering Northern Ireland would be announced in the coming weeks.

Downing Street said the Queen's Speech on May 11 would "reconfirm our intention to bring forward the legislation on this issue".

"We are engaging with Northern Ireland parties and the community in Northern Ireland, including victims' groups as well as the Irish government, on the way forward," the spokesperson said.

It comes as the First Minister Arlene Foster has said there is “no equivalence” between former soldiers and paramilitaries when it comes to Troubles-related prosecutions.

The DUP leader also described being “sorry” that the former Westminster defence minister Johnny Mercer resigned.

Mrs Foster said the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill - which is designed to protect veterans from unfounded prosecutions by imposing a time limit on prosecutions - is a bill she would support.

The DUP leader added that veterans should not face investigations decades after the Troubles. However, she added that those who had “stepped outside” the law while operating in the army should be “held to account”.

Northern Ireland’s veterans’ commissioner Danny Kinahan suggested on Wednesday that such a limit on any prosecutions should apply to civilians alongside soldiers.

"I don’t want to see any veterans going to court that don’t have to...there are cases that must go [to court] from all sides," he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster.

"I don't support anything that stops someone who should be going to court going to court but we do need to put some limit here.

"I think it has to be for everyone... what we need is for everyone to engage and actually help find the solution.

“We have cases here bubbling from people who served 30, 40 sometimes close to 50-years-ago – we are not likely to get any prosecutions from it.”

Disagreeing with the former Ulster Unionist MP on whether a time limit on prosecutions should apply to “everyone”, Arlene Foster said the “hope of justice can’t be taken away” from victims.

“There is always an attempt to bring some equivalence between people who put on the armour of protecting their citizens and those people who go out to murder and maim,” she added.

“There is no equivalence between terrorists who go out to murder and maim and those veterans and people who go out to serve their country and protect.”