Prime Minister urged to stop ‘toying with families’ and give date for £600 energy payments

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) visits the Harland & Wolff shipyard factory with NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (R) and H&W CEO John Wood on Friday after announcing a £1.6bn Ministry of Defence contract for three new naval vessels last week (Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of "toying with families" here over the long-awaited £600 energy support payments and urged to set a definite date as to when they will be delivered.

It comes after the Conservative Party leader pledged that the payments “will be delivered this winter”, amid suggestions it could be until June of next year until the scheme is fully rolled out.

Speaking to the media following a tour of the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast, the PM moved to dampen speculation over the energy support money.

“Everyone in Northern Ireland is already benefitting from the energy price guarantee, which is worth around £900 in support for a typical family. That is already benefitting families in Northern Ireland over the winter,” he said.

“On top of that everyone in Northern Ireland is going to receive £600. Now that's more than people in Great Britain are getting and that's because the Government recognises that far more people on Northern Ireland are reliant on home heating oil that those elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

“We will be making an announcement very soon on how that is going to be delivered, but it will be delivered this winter and I believe it will be made faster than for many of the people in Great Britain, so that is good news. We have been working on that, we recognise it's important to people, it's a great example of why we need the Executive back up and running.

“These are exactly the type of challenges that we should not have to deal with, because the should be being dealt with by the Executive here. But in the absence of that, the Government is focusing on it and an announcement will be made shortly.”

In response to the pledge, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said people here need clarity, not more “broken promises” from the Tory Government during a cost-of-living crisis. He added that families are tired of being “messed around” when it comes to the £600 support payments.

“Since this payment was first mooted we have had various dates bandied about and multiple broken promises from the DUP and the British Government on when people would expect it and that we need now is absolute clarity on when this money will be paid to people here,” he said.

“Today’s announcement from the Prime Minister will raise the hopes of many people across the north who have already waited far too long for this money. Many are struggling to afford presents to put under the Christmas tree, the elderly are forced to ration heat in their homes and parents are skipping meals so that their children can eat.

“Talk is cheap, we can have no more false dawns and we need the PM to get on with delivering this money to those who need it.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill also called on Mr Sunak to confirm when precisely the payments will be made.

“I met with Rishi Sunak last night and I made it absolutely clear that people here need the £600 payment now to heat their homes this winter,” she said.

“And while he is visiting the north today, he should take the opportunity to give workers and families a definitive date for when they will receive payment. No more delays.

“Temperatures have fallen well below zero degrees and people are freezing cold. People should have had this money long before Christmas.”

The DUP’s Gordon Lyons said: “With predictions from some that the process won’t be complete until June there needs to be certainty provided by the Government. A statement about the date of payment isn’t enough. Given past U-turns from the Government such a statement won’t offer people any real guarantee. What they need to see is the payments processed and delivered.

"It’s time for the Government to get on with delivering this assistance to people at a time when they need it most.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “There have been previous promises that have not been delivered, so whilst the Prime Minister’s promise is welcome, he must deliver on it.

“We must also be given a date when people will receive these energy support payments because people right across Northern Ireland are experiencing real hardship and no amount of promises will pay any bills. And that date needs to be sooner rather than later because people need that money now.”

Mr Sunak met with party leaders and a few others in Belfast last night for “informal” discussions. A photo taking during the discussions of the PM, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris Stormont politicians smiling for the camera has caused somewhat of a stir, given the current political stalemate and families crying out for help.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll branded the Tory leader's visit a “political stunt”.

“People are freezing in their homes, workers are freezing on picket lines, and so-called political leaders are frozen in inaction,” he said.

“The Tories have no plan to deal with the political crisis at Stormont and no political will to expedite the £600 energy support payment. Stormont’s main parties were content to join in yesterday’s circus, but smiles for the camera won’t distract from their own failures.”