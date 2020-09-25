Prince Andrew's £16k flight to Portrush Open defended as bill for Harry and Meghan's Africa tour is revealed

Royal trips in spotlight as £246k bill for Harry and Meghan's Africa tour is revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor during their tour of South Africa

Visit: Prince Andrew looks on during The Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club last July

The Duke of York took a £16,000 chartered flight to Northern Ireland at the taxpayer's expense to attend the Open championship.

Prince Andrew visited Royal Portrush in July 2019 as the tournament returned here for the first time in 68 years.

He travelled via a chartered flight which cost £15,848, according to newly-released accounts, drawing criticism from a public spending watchdog.

Last night a royal source defended Andrew's use of a charter instead of a scheduled flight.

They said: "In this particular case, we concluded that actually, the use of charter was the only way to get him to complete his engagements to fit in with his other programmes."

Andrew - once dubbed Air Miles Andy for his lavish use of helicopters and other aircraft at public expense - has since stepped down from royal duties over his former friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Harry Fone, grassroots campaign manager at the TaxPayers' Alliance, said the prince's chartered flight was not a good use of public funds.

"It's disappointing to see such high costs for royals using taxpayer-funded privileges," he said.

"While it's important they can quickly go from meeting to meeting, private jets should only be used in the most crucial circumstances directly related to fulfilling their duties.

"Royals should think twice before being reckless with ratepayers' cash, and cut back on excessive expenditure."

Andrew, a patron of Royal Portrush at the time, was among a crowd of 237,750 present as the 148th Open was staged in the seaside venue.

He was back at Royal Portrush two months later, in September 2019, in his role as founder of The Duke of York Young Champions Trophy.

His appearance, at the height of scrutiny over his friendship with the disgraced US financier Epstein, caused controversy.

Andrew's chartered flight is disclosed in royal financial records published today.

They also reveal how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's high-profile family tour to southern Africa cost the taxpayer nearly £246,000.

Harry and Meghan took their then four-month-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor to South Africa in September last year on his first royal overseas trip, with the duke also travelling solo to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

The flights came to nearly a quarter of a million pounds and were the most expensive royal journey of 2019/20.

The trip became controversial after Meghan launched legal action against a newspaper and Harry delivered a scathing attack on the tabloid Press while the tour was still under way.

A senior royal source insisted the couple are under no obligation to pay money back for the trip after announcing their decision to quit as senior royals just three months later.

The source stressed it was a key visit approved by the Foreign Office and helped to highlight the work of numerous charities.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex undertook over 20 engagements, bringing attention to a number of worthwhile causes, in particular, raising awareness of the work and the legacy of the Halo Trust," the source said.

"So, the visit, as an official visit funded by the Government, fulfilled the objectives that were set out for it and so therefore there would be no requirement or obligation on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make any payments in relation to that official visit."

Other costly overseas trips by royals included a two-day visit by the Prince of Wales to Oman to pay his condolences following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, with the charter flight costing £210,345. The source said the trip was taken at very short notice, and there were no commercial flights available.

The Princess Royal flew by charter to Rome to watch the Italy v Scotland Six Nations rugby match at a cost of £16,440.

For a trip to Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's travel costs were £117,116.

The total cost of official travel for the royal family, met by the taxpayer, was £5.3m in the last financial year - up 15% or £700,000 from £4.6m in 2018/19.

The accounts also show Harry and Meghan have paid an undisclosed sum upfront for the rental and refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage. Critics had called for the couple to pay back the £2.4m spent renovating their Windsor property after they stepped down as working royals.