Prince Harry backed by NI beard enthusiasts as he claims William ‘became livid’ over controversial facial hair decision

Two of Northern Ireland’s ‘beard ambassadors’ have praised Prince Harry’s recent comments on his facial hair, after the royal said he got into a dispute with his brother, Prince William, for refusing to shave ahead of his wedding.

The Duke of Sussex’s beard was a “shield from anxiety”, he told Tom Bradby during an ITV interview to promote his upcoming memoir, Spare, which details having to ask the late Queen’s permission to retain it for his wedding to American actress Meghan Markle, the now Duchess of Sussex.

During the interview, with aired on Sunday, Prince Harry said “only beard people” would understand his desire to keep his facial hair ahead of his nuptials at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in May 2018.

He accused his brother, the now Prince of Wales, as being “competitive” after being previously ordered to shave his own beard off.

Prince Harry (left) with his best man Prince William ahead of his wedding to Meghan Markle (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)

However, beard enthusiasts John McCourt and William Hill, who are members of the Northern Ireland group Big Phat Beard, have both defended Harry for his refusal to part with his beard, which defied typical military and royal protocol.

“I totally agree with his comments on having a beard,” said John (33), from Newtownabbey, who is also the owner of Big Phat Beard & Barbershop.

“For some guys — like Harry, in this case — it can make them feel like a new person. A beard can bring out confidence in you.”

William (35), from Coleraine, said he can relate to the Duke of Sussex’s desires, saying he previously shaved his beard in the past and “felt like his identify had changed”.

“Growing a beard can be a sign of maturity and wanting to leave aspects of the past behind and start fresh as a new identity,” he said.

Beard ambassador William Hill

Writing in the highly anticipated Spare, the Duke of Sussex said “a beard was thought by some to be a clear violation of protocol and long-standing norms”, adding that beards “were forbidden in the British Army”.

He describes having to ask his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for permission to keep his beard for his wedding, adding it made him “feel calmer” and telling ITV it was “a shield to [his] anxiety”.

“‘Yes,’ she said, ‘you may keep your beard.’ But then I explained it to my brother and he… bristled?

“‘Not the done thing,’ he said. Military rules, so forth.”

Prince Harry then says he used photographs of previous facial hair-heavy royals as examples to prove to his brother his reasons for wishing to keep his beard, before alleging the heir to the throne “became livid” once he was informed that the Queen had already given her permission.

“I myself have never suffered from anxiety, but I know hundreds of guys who have described it as the same as a suit of armour and they feel better about themselves with a beard,” continued John.

William added: “[A beard] is something that takes time and patience to grow and we have to overcome, at times, a negative attitude towards them. So I understand why Harry would be referring to it as an anxiety shield.”