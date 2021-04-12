Prince Philip: Michelle O’Neill praises Royal Family peace efforts

The Deputy First Minister said she ‘recognises’ the loss felt by those in the community

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in 2014 (PA)

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill has praised the Royal Family for their dedication to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland following the death of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh (99) passed away on Friday and deputy First Minister Ms O’Neill passed on her condolences to Queen Elizabeth in a dedicated press conference outside Belfast City Hall that afternoon.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster on Monday, Ms O’Neill said she had to acknowledge the impact the Troubles had on the Royal Family.

Prince Philip’s uncle, Lord Mountbatten, was killed by the IRA when a bomb detonated on his boat in County Sligo in 1978.

“I do think you have to take from the example which they themselves set, which was even though they did endure personal loss, the Royal Family set about working towards the advancement of peace and reconciliation,” stated Ms O’Neill.

Deputy First Minster Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)

“They demonstrated that with their very words and deeds over recent years.”

Explaining why she decided to speak to the media in person on Friday when marking the Duke’s death, rather than releasing a statement, Ms O’Neill said it was the “respectful thing” to do.

“I’m elected to be the deputy First Minister for all,” she continued.

“Therefore, I recognise the sense of loss that will be felt by many people across our community, particularly those of a unionist tradition or those who have a British identity.

“This is something that is a very difficult and challenging time for those people so it’s really important that I stand, and don’t sit back, but come out to the front and say I acknowledge that loss.”

Education Minister Peter Weir said it was “right” that Ms O’Neill, as well as other nationalist political leaders, paid their respects to the Royal Family.