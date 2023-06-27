Prince William jokes he’ll ‘get into big trouble’ as he greets well-wishers in east Belfast

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th June 2023 The Prince of Wales visits community hub The Skainos Centre in East Belfast as part of his campaign to end homelessness in the UK. The visit to the East Belfast Mission is part of a two-day UK tour which started in London on Monday. Prince William's charitable foundation is contributing £3m of funding to help tackle homelessness. Prince William meets with members of the public after the visit finished. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th June 2023 The Prince of Wales visits community hub The Skainos Centre in East Belfast as part of his campaign to end homelessness in the UK. The visit to the East Belfast Mission is part of a two-day UK tour which started in London on Monday. Prince William's charitable foundation is contributing £3m of funding to help tackle homelessness. Prince William meets staff in the centres cafe. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

The Prince of Wales has joked he will be in trouble after hugging well-wishers during a walkabout in Belfast.

William made a flying visit to the Northern Ireland capital on Tuesday as part of his UK tour to launch his new Homewards project to target homelessness.

Despite the visit not being notified, crowds of cheering well-wishers gathered on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast to cheer the heir to the throne on a rainy morning.

After meetings in the Skainos community centre with activists around homelessness, the Prince crossed the road for an impromptu walkabout to greet the swelling crowds.

There were shouts of "good morning sir" and "welcome to the east" as well as the waving of union flags, with pensioners, babies and dogs among the crowds.

William laughed as someone asked if he had had a fry-up, before someone else suggested a battered Mars Bar, motioning to a nearby chippie. The owner, standing nearby told the Prince, "anything you want", to which the Royal visitor admitted he had had a fry-up that morning.

He posed for photographs, and laughed as one lady told him: "You're even more lovely in real life, so handsome."

There was more laughter - and an apology - when one well-wisher told him: "We thought Charles was coming."

William joked: "I'll get into big trouble" after hugging Debbie Johnston, 57, before pressing on to shake the rest of the offered hands, adding: "Have a nice day, guys," as he got into his vehicle to travel to the next stage of his tour in Scotland.

Ms Johnston revealed that locals had spotted police cones and cordons being set up on the Newtownards Road on Monday night, sparking intense speculation around who would be coming.

"I knew something was happening," she told the PA news agency.

"Then someone said 'Prince William is coming', so off we went. I got a hug and a kiss from him, he was so friendly, I leaned over - I would have climbed over if I had to.

"He said he's going to get into a bit of trouble for hugging, but I said it'll be OK."

Sam Sloan, 59, said he got to shake William's hand twice.

"An absolutely smashing fella, a person of the people," he said, adding he doesn't want to wash his hand after getting that handshake.

"He's absolutely lovely, Princess Diana all over again."

The prince is touring the UK with his new Homewards project to target homelessness.

He is learning about local initiatives in Belfast to address homelessness during his brief visit, and met with charity representatives with the East Belfast Mission at Skainos community centre, where he was greeted by Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O'Boyle.

East Belfast Mission (EBM) is part of the Methodist Church in Ireland and runs a number of projects to help the community across the region.

There he met with representatives from the NI Housing Executive, Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid, MACS Supporting Children and Young People, Simon Community and the Welcome Organisation.

The heir to the throne has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past as he tries to emulate Finland, where the problem has been virtually eradicated, with his initiative.

The five-year project will initially focus on six locations where businesses, local authorities and organisations will be encouraged to join forces and develop "bespoke" action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding.

Hosford House in Belfast has been recognised as one of the six locations, which has ‘delighted’ East Belfast MP, Gavin Robinson.

"Hosford house has served East Belfast for over 20 years, providing key tenancy support to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness,” he said.

"Homelessness and housing stress is at an all-time high across our city, with waiting lists for social homes, increased rent prices and a reduction in the number of private properties available to rent.

“This long-term commitment and investment by The Prince of Wales to support Hosford House is significant, giving hope at a time when homelessness is so prevalent.”

Grainia Long is the chief executive of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, which has partnered with the prince’s project.

She said it “has the potential to be transformational”.

“Homelessness is not a ‘problem to be managed’, and it is not inevitable,” Grainia added.

“We are absolutely delighted to be part of Homewards, which will galvanise partners to prevent homelessness for the people we serve.

“The discussion this morning with Prince William, members of The Royal Foundation and local partner organisations, confirmed that we share a real and a longstanding commitment to work together to improve the lives of those people who are struggling to find a place to call home.

“We share the same vision and are all equally optimistic that we can end homelessness here in Northern Ireland."