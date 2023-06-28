Prince William’s five-year homelessness target ‘not helpful’ as it gives ‘false hope’, says Belfast co-ordinator

Prince William was in Belfast on Tuesday as part of the launch of his plan to end homelessness in five years, which Liz Rocks (inset) says is unrealistic

Homelessness in Northern Ireland is “going to get worse before it gets better”, a local campaigner has said after Prince William announced plans to “end homelessness” within five years.

The Prince of Wales visited the East Belfast Mission on Tuesday to launch a five-year Homewards campaign, run by his charitable foundation, to make homelessness “rare, brief and unrepeated”.

A budget of £3m has been set aside for the project, with six locations across the UK receiving £500,000 each as part of the campaign.

Liz Rocks, co-ordinator of Belfast Homeless Services, has said Prince William’s plan is unrealistic.

“Ending homelessness is not going to happen. It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We don’t even have enough accommodation for the people on the waiting list. We don’t even have enough crash beds, which would be easier to put together for the rough sleepers.

“We’re not going to end homelessness in five years. It’s not helpful, because it gives people false hope. They have to deal with the issues that come with it.

“I welcome anyone or any situation that is going to alleviate the struggles we’re having.

“It’s not just to do with homelessness — the drugs are a big issue. That goes hand in hand with homelessness and we don’t even have the facilities or resources in this country to deal with that.

“There are so many elements and strands to homelessness. It wasn’t very clear which area of homelessness they are going to work on.”

Ms Rocks also raised concerns about the size of the project’s budget, but said any available money should be directed into the provision of crash beds, which are considered temporary emergency accommodation.

“The first thing I would use it on is securing crash beds. We don’t have enough and people are being sent outside of Belfast, where they don’t want to go. That means we could start to get people off the streets and into a crash facility,” she said.

“We also need action on mental health and addiction. Because someone might have a hostel or a home, but if they are still dealing with mental health and addiction issues, that’s going to follow them.”

Belfast Homeless Services have made 14 referrals for out-of-ours accommodation this month alone and Ms Rocks described the current homelessness situation as “bleak”.

“I’ve met three or four people who I worked with when they were 16, 17, away back in 2009. Then I met them again in another role I was in for 13 years,” she said.

“Now I’m meeting them as adults and they’re in the same predicament and same vicious circle, so something is going wrong.

“It’s disheartening. You meet them at 17, and then you might meet them as parents, and later in a drop-in centre at night when everything has gone pear-shaped for them.

“The age is becoming younger. And I’m not just talking about homelessness — the drugs, the addiction that comes with it. I foresee it getting worse before it gets better.”