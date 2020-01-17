Princess Anne gives Armagh agricultural specialist a royal nod of approval and new prison facility

The Princess was led on a tour of the production facility by CEO Mr Garth Cairns. HRH was given a briefing about the components used for building tankers and shown 3D CAD models of the equipment.

The Princess Royal is shown around Davis House by Maghaberry governor Dave Kennedy

A leading agricultural machinery specialist in Northern Ireland received a royal nod of appreciation with a visit from Princess Anne.

SlurryKat, based in Waringstown, welcomed the Princess Royal yesterday.

The Co Armagh firm is at the forefront of innovative slurry handling technology for agricultural and bio-gas industries.

Anne was led on a tour of the production facility by chief executive Garth Cairns.

"Princess Anne was very engaged, very knowledgeable about the sector," Mr Cairns said.

"She went out of her way to speak to as many of our 70 staff as possible.

"It's great to be recognised and a wonderful morale booster and vote of confidence in the company and our staff."

The CEO said it had been an honour to host Princess Anne at SlurryKat and share his journey of the past 13 years of the company with her.

"It was fantastic to be able to showcase some of the engineering expertise that Northern Ireland has to offer," he said.

The tour concluded in SlurryKat's new state-of-the-art painting and assembly facility, where the princess saw the final assembly of the products.

She unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit and was presented with flowers and a miniature model SlurryKat tanker.

The Princess Royal also visited Maghaberry prison yesterday, touring the newly-built £54m Davis House facility with senior officials from the Prison Service.

Director general Ronnie Armour said: "It's a great privilege to welcome Her Royal Highness to Maghaberry and to have the opportunity to highlight how we are putting rehabilitation at the centre of everything we do and in particular how we support those who are vulnerable and have specific needs.

"It is fitting that Princess Anne visited Davis House which is the largest capital build undertaken by the service in over 30 years," he said.

"This investment demonstrates our commitment to build a safer community by supporting and challenging the people in our care to change."