Princess Anne makes appearance in Carrickfergus to mark Sea Cadets anniversary

The senior royal made the visit to Carrickfergus to mark the 80th anniversary of the Sea Cadets (Photo credit: Brian Kingston/Twitter)

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne made a surprise visit to Carrickfergus to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Sea Cadets in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The event, which was moved indoors due to the adverse weather conditions in the area, saw the Royal give a speech marking the milestone.

Princess Anne is patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and donned her official uniform during the visit.

DUP MLA Brian Kingston, who attended the event as the honorary President of the Belfast Eagle Sea Cadets, said he was “delighted” to see the Princess in Carrickfergus.

"I was really delighted to see Princess Royal visiting Northern Ireland for the number of anniversaries Sea Cadets were celebrating,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Kingston, whose two children were in the Sea Cadets when they were young and are now officers in the organisation, continued to say it was great to see the cadets honoured because of the “great work they provide young people in personal development”.

"I was very pleased to see the Sea Cadets get this Royal recognition, unfortunately the weather was not favourable,” he added, saying a planned outdoor parade by the cadets had to be cancelled due to the heavy rain across Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

However, the Princess Royal performed a military inspection of the members in attendance, in line with her naval titles.

The DUP MLA also said the Princess Royal touched upon her mother, Queen Elizabeth and her grandfather King George’s love and admiration for the Sea Cadets in a speech she made at the event. She also cut a cake baked to mark the anniversary.

The appearance marks just one of many public visits to Northern Ireland by Princess Anne this year.

The Princess Royal previously made a surprise visit to Hillsborough Castle in July during the first garden party held on the estate since the pandemic. It was her third visit to the Co Down estate in 12 months.

Princess Anne’s visit to the Co Antrim town follows her nephew Prince William, Prince of Wales who also made an appearance in Carrickfergus alongside his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales last month.

The pair, who still retain their titles of Baron and Lady Carrickfergus which they held during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, stopped by Carrickfergus Castle on a one day visit to Northern Ireland.

The visit made headlines when the Princess of Wales was told by a member of the public that “Ireland belongs to the Irish” in north Belfast.

The visit also comes as the Royal family face a busy week ahead, with Netflix’s new series of The Crown set to debut next week. The series has already caused controversy over it’s portrayal of King Charles.

Princess Anne’s son-in-law, former rugby player Mike Tindall, is also set to appear in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on Sunday.