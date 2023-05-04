Princess Anne NI’s favourite Royal, with King Charles lagging well behind in popularity

Princess Anne (centre) during the official re-opening of HMS Caroline and the Pumphouse at Alexandra Dock, Belfast Harbour. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday April 25 2023. See PA story ROYAL Caroline. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire...A

Princess Royal visit to HMS Caroline...The Princess Royal, with Kerry Rooney Business Development Manager for HMS Caroline, attends the reopening of HMS Caroline and the Pumphouse at Alexandra Dock, in the Titanic Quarter, Belfast, following an extended period of closure due to the covid pandemic. Picture date: Tuesday April 25, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire...A

Ahead of his coronation this weekend, King Charles III only ranks fourth, also behind the Prince and Princess of Wales, according to the survey from Lord Ashcroft.

Among unionists, the most popular figures were William and Kate.

Nationalists were most favourable towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – though 40% of broadly nationalist voters also had a favourable view of Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal, currently 16th in line to the throne, is renowned as the hardest working member of the Royal family.

London hosts early morning Coronation rehearsal

Nearly six in 10 (59%) of Northern Ireland voters in Lord Ashcroft’s poll said they had a positive view of her. She is also the Royal to have visited Northern Ireland most often, most recently last month for the official reopening of HMS Caroline.

Read more LucidTalk poll: Only four in 10 people in NI support monarchy

She was followed by the William and Kate (both 54%) with King Charles ranked alongside Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh – wife of the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen’s youngest son Edward (both 47%).

The poll also mirrored the findings of a LucidTalk survey for the Belfast Telegraph from last weekend which found just over four in 10 people here support the monarchy, with an overwhelming majority of nationalist and ‘other’ voters saying they oppose it or feel no connection to it.

Lord Ashcroft’s poll found that 46% of voters here said they would vote to become a republic in a referendum tomorrow, while 42% would choose to remain a constitutional monarchy. Around one in eight (12%) said they didn’t know or would not vote.

Voters in England would keep the monarchy by 57% to 22%, Wales by 54% to 23%, and Scotland by 46% to 32%.

Unsurprisingly, an overwhelming majority of unionists said they would keep the monarchy - 91% of those identifying as strongly unionist and 70% of broadly unionist voters.

In contrast, 86% of strongly nationalist and 77% of broadly nationalist voters would choose to become a republic.

Those saying they were neutral on the constitutional question backed a republic by 59% to 20%.

Between the generations there was a marked difference in opinion. Northern Ireland voters aged 65 and over backed the monarchy by 48% to 34% while it was the reverse for those aged 18 to 24 with more in favour of a republic by 48% to 35%.

Delving deeper into the figures, 72% of those voting to keep the monarchy said it was a good thing for the country; 21% said the alternative we ended up with would probably be worse, and seven per cent said the process of changing would probably be too disruptive.

Asked whether they felt the King and the Royal family cared about the country, 68& of Northern Ireland people polled said they did. That figure included a majority (55%) of broadly nationalist and 30% of strongly nationalist voters.

Prince Harry will be attending the coronation this weekend, though his wife Meghan will remain in Los Angeles as the Royal row rumbles on.

Asked where their sympathies lay between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal family, 20% had more sympathy for Harry and Meghan and 37% for the King and Prince William; 8% had sympathy for both and 33% (including more than half of nationalists) for neither.

Some 1,156 adults in Northern Ireland were interviewed online for the poll in March. A total of 22,701 adults were interviewed in the 15 countries in which King Charles is head of state.