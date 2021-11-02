Princess Anne visits Londonderry as part of one-day trip

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd November 2021 Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye The Princess Royal is in Londonderry as part of a one-day visit to Northern Ireland. Princess Anne visited The Siege Museum, located within Derry's historic walls. The museum tells the story of the Siege of Derry in 1688 and the development of the Apprentice Boys organisation. The princess met a number of people at the museum and also unveiled a commemorative stone marking the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Princess Anne visited The Siege Museum, located within Derry's historic walls, and also unveiled a commemorative stone marking the centenary of Northern Ireland during her one-day visit to the Maiden City on Tuesday.

The museum tells the story of the Siege of Derry in 1688 and the development of the Apprentice Boys organisation.

The princess met a number of people at the museum, including key representatives from the city who supported the establishment of the Siege museum in 2016.

While there, the Princess Royal also met with local school children who have benefited from visiting the museum, as well as viewing a display by highland dancers.

Prior to her departure, Her Royal Highness unveiled a centenary stone marking 100 years of Northern Ireland.

Princess Anne last visited Northern Ireland in July earlier this year when she presented volunteers at Antrim Castle Gardens with an award for their services to the community.

Commenting following the visit, Chairman of the Siege Museum Committee, William Moore, said: "The Siege Museum was established to encourage everyone to come to learn more of the story of the Siege and this historic City.

"We welcome visitors all year round, though this past year or so has been very challenging. This has been a wonderful day which has encouraged us all.

"It has been an absolute honour for the Committee of the Siege Museum and the Trustees of the Memorial Hall to facilitate today’s visit of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.”