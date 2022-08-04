Priory and Springhill GP surgery to close unless new doctors found

The surgeries are set to close unless replacement GPs are found. Photo: Stock image

A GP surgery with two bases in County Down is expected to close early in 2023 unless new GPs can be found to take it on.

Priory and Springhill Surgery, which operates out of two locations in Holywood and Bangor, provides GP services for 14,525 patients

But the current GP partners at the surgeries have said they will hand back their contract to health bosses on February 1 2023.

A search to find a replacement contractor or group of GPs to provide services is underway.

In a statement, the current GP partners said: "The current GP partners at Priory Surgery (including Springhill Surgery) will no longer be providing General Medical Services from 1st February 2023.

"The Strategic Planning and Performance Group (which replaced the former Health and Social Care Board) are seeking a replacement GP contractor or a group of GP's to provide General Medical Services to the patients currently on our practice list. You can continue to access care from the practice as usual.

"We would kindly ask that you do not contact the practice to ask about this update as we are experiencing a very high demand on our telephone system from patients wanting to access GP services. If you have any queries regarding this please contact the Strategic and Planning Group at the Department of Health, Tel: 028 95363926."

North Down MLA Andrew Muir said he is concerned to hear the news.

"My Alliance colleagues and I will be seeking a meeting with the Department of Health plus the British Medical Association to discuss this concerning development for so many."

The DUP’s Stephen Dunne said the news has sent a “shock wave” through the local communities served by the surgery.

"Like many of my constituents and registered patients, I was appalled to find this out through the press and social media,” he said.

"Our community are rightfully worried about the devastating impact of this, especially as we face a winter of uncertainty regarding Covid and the ongoing flu vaccination programme.

"This news puts all of that into question together with the wide range health services and clinics which are provided to our community.

"I have written to the Health Minister about this as a matter of urgency and requested a meeting with the practice partners to discuss how the situation can be best managed and to ensure that local provision is not put in jeopardy.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: "Priory and Springhill Surgery remains open and patients who require GP care should continue to contact the surgery as normal. Work is underway to find GPs to take over the practice.

"Patients have been written to and should receive correspondence in the coming days. We will continue to keep patients informed of the outcome of this process."