Prison officer David Black’s wife renews appeal on 10th anniversary of ‘chilling’ murder

We mourn him every day, says family as reward for information upped to £20k

The widow of murdered prison officer David Black has used the tenth anniversary of his death to urge anyone with information to come forward and give the family “some level of peace”.

Mr Black, from Cookstown, was shot dead by the New IRA on the M1, near Lurgan, as he drove to work at Maghaberry Prison on November 1, 2012.

The 52-year-old father-of-two was the first prison officer to be murdered since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The dark blue Toyota Camry used in the attack was spotted in Lurgan the night before.

The following morning, the Republic of Ireland-registered car pulled alongside Mr Black’s before a number of shots were fired from inside.

The vehicle was found burned out in the Inglewood area of Lurgan approximately 10 minutes after the attack.

No one has been convicted over the murder.

Yvonne Black said her husband was a wonderful father who worked extremely hard to provide for his family before he was “stolen away”.

David and his family in Dubai

“When he was murdered, our lives were shattered. Everything we had come to know had been taken away from us,” she added.

“We mourn him every day. There have been very difficult times down the years as we have tried to come to terms with the new life we’ve been forced to live.

“I have tried to keep going for our children, Kyle and Kyra, who have also helped lift me up at points when life has been challenging for me.

“We would issue a plea to those who hold information concerning the events leading up to the murder of David and information concerning what happened that fateful morning and the aftermath.

“Loyalties change, and we are appealing for information to be given, however small, which could help build the jigsaw progressing justice and accountability.

“We continue to try to build our lives as best we can. We have in many ways concealed our own hurt and pain to the outside world, but we require the help and support of the broader community in order to give us opportunity to have some level of peace, currently denied us through the lack of successful convictions against those responsible for David’s murder.

“My husband wasn’t a danger or threat to anyone, and he most certainly was no one’s legitimate target. He was highly respected across the community, and by his former colleagues and inmates.

“David lived his life by the adage, ‘Respect breeds respect’. This is how he conducted his life, personally and professionally.”

The New IRA, which was formed in 2012 through a merger of the Real IRA, Republican Action Against Drugs and a group of non-aligned republicans, claimed responsibility for Mr Black’s murder.

Crimestoppers has increased the reward for information leading to a prosecution to £20,000.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly, appealed to anyone with information about the shooting to make themselves known.

“Our investigation into David’s murder is very much active. We continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible before the courts,” he said.

“Today is a particularly difficult day for David’s wife, Yvonne, and his children, Kyra and Kyle.

“They have endured an unimaginable degree of suffering and loss over the last 10 years.

“David’s family deserves closure, and although it won’t bring him back, it will help bring those responsible before the courts.

“Time may have passed, but it is not too late to do the right thing for David’s family.”

In the years since the shooting, detectives have arrested 12 people, with eight of those detained by the PSNI and the remainder by An Garda Siochana.

Numerous searches have been carried out and police have investigated thousands of lines of inquiry and taken more than 1,000 statements.

Crimestoppers’ Mick Duthie said: “[This] appalling crime sent shockwaves through Northern Ireland and beyond.

“We hope that our charity’s reward for anonymous information will go some way to helping secure justice for David and his family and friends.”

The South East Fermanagh Foundation said Mr Black’s murder was as “chilling now as it was a decade ago”.

Spokesman Kenny Donaldson added: “There was no justification for the murder of David Black, just as there was no justification for the murder of his colleagues before him in the 1990s, 1980s and 1970s.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Yvonne, Kyle and Kyra at this time, and we pray that God’s comfort blanket will surround them and that they will experience His love.”