Prison punishment block units in Northern Ireland a breach of UN rules

Some inmates kept in virtual solitary confinement, says report

Vulnerable prisoners are being held in their cells for prolonged periods with little human contact in a breach of UN rules.

A damning review of Care and Supervision Units (CSUs) found some inmates experienced what amounted to solitary confinement.

Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice Jacqui Durkin carried out the review following a request from Justice Minister Naomi Long in November 2020.

There are currently 12 prisoners in a CSU, or punishment block, nine for alleged violence against staff or fellow inmates.

Read more In-person visits to resume in Northern Ireland prisons

The units also house those with severe mental health disorders who require special care.

“We found evidence that prisoners in CSUs were spending too long in their cell without meaningful human contact,” said Ms Durkin.

“Inspectors met impressive and committed prison officers and healthcare staff in CSUs who demonstrated compassion... and I commend them all for their efforts.

Review: Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice Jacqui Durkin. Credit: Aaron McCracken

“But I believe that without appropriate evidence, it is not possible to provide satisfactory assurance to prisoners and their families, the Minister of Justice, the Assembly or the wider community, that prisoners held in CSUs... experienced a regime that met required minimum standards.

“For contact to be ‘meaningful’ it must extend beyond meeting a prisoner’s basic needs, such as providing a food tray at a door, asking if they had any requests or wanted a shower.

“Establishing and maintaining meaningful human contact with prisoners who do not, or cannot, engage can be extremely challenging. It requires skilled, motivated staff with access to support and specialist advice.”

Inspectors found opportunities for prisoners held in the CSUs to participate in purposeful activity, including learning

They also found the shared CSU for young men and women at Hydebank Wood in place at the time inspections were undertaken was out of step with UN rules for women inmates.

Inspectors have made 11 recommendations.

Northern Ireland Prison Service head Ronnie Armour accepted more could be done.

“This is an important review. It is a difficult read for the Prison Service in parts, but it is important,” he said.

“The learning that we get from this report will have implications not just here... but in other jurisdictions as well.

“There is no doubt Covid had an impact, but it would be wrong of me to try and hide behind that as an excuse. At times we’ve been working with 16% of our staff absent.

“We need to do better; she’s not saying there isn’t engagement, because there absolutely is engagement with prisoners, but we need to do better in the provision of that engagement and recording what we do in a daily basis.

“We have 1,600 people in our care, just under 1% in the CSU.

“People in CSU are there because they’ve been violent or because they’ve been trying to traffic drugs or other contraband.

“But I want to be clear: the report uses the term ‘solitary confinement’ — there is nobody in the prison system not having their cell door open every day.

“But what this report is saying is that we need to do better, there needs to be meaningful engagement with each of the individuals in our CSU, where they are willing to engage with the Prison Service.”

Mr Armour said changes had been made and staff were being brought from other areas to the units to engage with the inmates.

Mr Armour added: “We want to do better in terms of engagement and I think this report is really helpful because it gives us a definition of what is expected.”