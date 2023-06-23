Prison service recruitment posters removed in Londonderry

The DUP’s Gary Middleton has condemned those responsible for the removal of prison service recruitment posters in Londonderry.

He said that the same group also were involved in erecting anti-PSNI posters.

Stills from a video circulating online showing prison service posters being removed.

The Foyle representative said: “We have seen this type of activity over a number of years in Londonderry, including the disruption of PSNI recruitment events in the city.

"There must be a united and concerted stance against those who believe they can exert their will over the entire community.

“The prison service is an integral part of our society, helping keep everyone in our community safe. The only people who stand to gain from threats and intimidation against Prison Service staff are those who want to see criminality and gangsterism flourish.”

Mr Middleton added that it is “vital” that a “clear community message” is sent to show that police are valued as “they work to keep us safe”.

"Unfortunately in recent years we have seen the threat faced by both Prison Service and PSNI staff with attacks directly against them. These are career paths which should be considered by everyone and we must send out that message clearly,” he said.