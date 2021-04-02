Prison Service staff praised after seizing haul of 'suspected contraband' at Magilligan

Security staff at Magilligan Prison have been praised on Friday, after they foiled an attempt to smuggle suspected contraband including a quantity of drugs.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service announced the find online on Friday, adding that it was a "clear message" sent to those intent on trying to smuggle drugs into prisons.

The image posted online shows a large number of bags contained within a plastic drinking bottle.

Captioning the photo, the Northern Ireland Prison Service wrote: "Well done to the night staff and security team at Magilligan Prison. A security operation was put in place this morning which recovered a substantive quantity of suspected contraband, including drugs.

"A clear message to those determined to smuggle drugs into our prisons – we are equally determined to stop you. We will now work with our colleagues in @PoliceServiceNI to bring people before the courts."