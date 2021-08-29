Prisoner death at Maghaberry

The death in custody of the 53-year-old was announced on Sunday by the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

His death is not being treated as Covid-related.

The prisoner, who has not been named, died on Saturday. His next of kin have been informed.

As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, said: "I would like to extend my sympathy, and that of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”