Prisoner quizzed in connection with Damien Heagney murder

Police at the scene in Cappagh

A 39-year-old man is being quizzed over the murder of a Co Tyrone man whose dismembered body was pulled from a reservoir.

Damien Heagney’s mutilated remains were discovered in Cappagh on August 10, just weeks after police were told he had disappeared.

The suspect was detained after being produced from prison earlier on Monday.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “Damien Heagney, who was 47 years old and from Cookstown, was reported missing in July, and a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

“With the help of specialist officers, police divers and dogs, we carried out searches of a reservoir in the Cappagh area.

Read more Damien Heagney: Murdered man pulled from reservoir had been dismembered

“And, on 10 August, we recovered human remains which were, sadly, later confirmed as being those of Mr Heagney.

“A 39-year-old man remains in custody at this time assisting with our enquiries.

“Our investigation continues and I would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information on Damien’s disappearance or murder to come forward.”

Aniyone with information should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1058 of 19/07/22 or, alternatively, to contact Crimestoppers which has offered a £20,000 reward.