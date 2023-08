Police said Sean Megaw’s arrest came after appeals to trace his whereabouts (PA)

A prisoner unlawfully at large after being released to attend a funeral has been arrested.

Sean Megaw, 35, was detained at an address in Belfast on Monday.

He is serving a sentence for attempted GBH with intent.

The prisoner was released at 10am on Saturday on compassionate grounds to attend a funeral.

He was due to return at 3pm, but police said he failed to so do.

Police said Megaw’s arrest in Belfast came after appeals to trace his whereabouts.