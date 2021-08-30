Private GP federations could provide ‘rescue remedies’ for struggling surgeries

A private GP Federation announced it will take over the Bannview medical practice in Portadown, following months of negotiations between doctors and health service officials.

The Co Armagh surgery will change its name to Beechwood Family Practice on September 1 and will be led by two main doctors after a troublesome period.

Federations, which describe themselves as "community interest non-profit companies", were set up in 2014 and are made up exclusively of GPs.

Bannview, which has over 5,000 patients on its books, was taken over by the Southern health trust in 2017 when its last remaining GP resigned, saying she simply "couldn't cope" working 12 to 14 hour days with no breaks.

The trust mainly used locum doctors, who substitute for other practitioners on a temporary basis, and gave notice of its contract to the Health and Social Care Board earlier this year.

The practice would have closed otherwise, said Dr Arnie McDowell, who chairs the Southern GP Federation Support Unit (FSU).

He told The Irish News that the federation’s control over the surgery was not "long-term", adding: "Our plan is very much for this to be a stabilising, holding and rebuilding operation hopefully with the view to re-launching it in two to three years as a normal practice with GP partners and run on a normal basis.”

"For the patients, it will mean more continuity as doctors will be there on a regular basis. There will be two main lead GPs supported by others and we are confident we will have more regular cover and a better skills mix.

"But this is not the long-term plan. It’s important to say that. I don’t think our member practices of federations would have supported this if we were in the business of taking over and running practices long-term,” he continued.

"It will not be the first go-to idea when surgeries are in trouble - but it adds another option. It was something that wasn’t available four years ago as federations were so young.

"So yes, It could happen again. It’s not viewed as the panacea but it’s another tool in the armoury to buy time. But it only works if the fundamentals of the practice are viable, if it’s big enough and likely to attract partners in the future. It’s on a case by case basis."

"While rescue remedies are welcome, what we need is the fundamental change to stabilise the workforce - the number of GPs in training etc and keeping the eye on the ball in terms of making general practice an attractive career.

"The main aim is not to go round putting fires out but recruiting and retaining doctors."