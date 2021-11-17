Private sector rent rise ‘deeply concerning’

Rent rises are concerning, a Green Party MLA has said

Rent in Northern Ireland has risen by 5.8% in the past year as average prices across the UK have increased at the fastest pace since 2008, the year of the housing crash.

Property website Zoopla found that apart from London, private sector rents across the UK were up by 6% annually - with upward pressure expected to herald further climbs.

Across Northern Ireland, the average private sector rent paid is £633, showing overall growth of 5.8%.

There was growth of 5.6% in Belfast this year, where the average rent paid is £659.

In September 2020, year-on-year growth was reported to be 3.2%.

Green Party leader and MLA Clare Bailey said the news is "deeply concerning"

"These rent rises come on top of the five Executive parties choosing not to keep the Universal Credit uplift, rising fuel costs, rises in National Insurance contributions and wage stagnation. The Executive needs to take action to ensure that renters are protected, and no one is priced out of their home," she said.

Rent controls should be introduced to curb increases and ensure everyone has access to affordable housing, she added. A motion to that effect was recently passed in Belfast City Council in line with cities like Berlin and Paris while the Scottish Greens are making moves towards its introduction in Scotland.

"Renters in Northern Ireland deserve the same protections," said Ms Bailey.

Private sector rents in the UK were 4.6% higher in September than a year before at £968 per month on average - the strongest growth seen in 13 years.

Zoopla said many people are rushing back to city centres amid higher demand for city living, despite limited supply. In London, prices increased by 1.6% annually compared with falls of nearly 10% around the start of the year.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said the popularity of homes in higher price bands was also contributing.

"Households looking for the flexibility of rental accommodation, especially students and city workers, are back in the market after consecutive lockdowns affected demand levels in major cities.

"Meanwhile, just as in the sales market, there is still a cohort of renters looking for properties offering more space, or a more rural or coastal location."

Rents are also expected to rise further in 2022 although it is unclear whether rates of unemployment will have an impact. It is thought by the end of next year, private sector rent across the UK will have risen by another 4.5%

Rents in the south-west of England were up by 9% annually, making it the region registering the fastest rental growth in the third quarter of 2021.

And rents in Purbeck in Dorset were up by 16.2% annually, making it the location with the highest rate of rental growth.

Rents are up most in the South West (9%) year-on-year, followed by Wales (7.7%) and the East Midlands (6.9%).

Although rents in local areas can fluctuate significantly from month to month, cities such as Bristol and Nottingham also saw the average tenants' bill go up by more than 8% in the year to September.

A spokesperson for UK-based lobby group Generation Rent said the rising cost of rent is causing difficulty.

"We've heard from renters who have lost bidding wars for homes, or failed affordability checks, being priced out of their areas,” they said. “With the freezing of benefit rates for another year, renters are not being given the support they need to afford these rises.”