Prized art collection of late bookmaker Eastwood expected to fetch up to £10m

Thirty paintings he owned will be auctioned in London next month

An art collection that belonged to the late boxing promoter and bookmaker Barney Eastwood is expected to fetch up to nearly £10m at a London auction next month.

Known to his friends as BJ, the multi-millionaire businessman died last March at the age of 87.

Famous for masterminding the careers of boxing greats like Barry McGuigan he also sold his chain of 54 betting shops to rival Ladbrokes in 2008 for a deal worth £135m.

As an art lover with deep pockets and an eye for detail, he managed to acquire an impressive collection over the years of works by renowned Irish painters like Sir John Lavery and Jack Yeats.

Jack Butler Yeats painting

The prestigious Christie’s auction house in London has now announced that the sale of The B.J. Eastwood Collection: Important Sporting and Irish Pictures will take place on July 9.

Comprising 30 lots, the collection represents Eastwood’s deep interest in equestrian painting and Irish art.

The works range from 19th century sporting pictures through to “an extraordinary group” of works by Yeats and other leading examples of Irish art by Walter Frederick Osborne, Sir William Orpen, Roderic O’Conor, Paul Henry, Sir John Lavery and Gerard Dillon.

Eastwood started his collection in the mid 1970s where it is said his eye for quality and detail translated into a fascination for sporting and Irish artists.

Following the great art sales in the 1970s and 1980s, Christie’s say that over time Eastwood built “an outstanding collection of the genres’ greatest examples.”

Often taking advice from leading experts, he personally curated a remarkable series of pictures while building considerable expertise in his own right.

Jack Butler Yeats painting

Charles Cator, Deputy Chairman of Christie’s International, said: “BJ Eastwood was a very private man and the collection was intensely personal, acquired not for show or prestige but for the enjoyment of himself, his family and those close to him – it was the least ostentatious way of collecting and it was from the heart. I would like to think that he would be both proud of his remarkable achievement in assembling all the superb works in this sale, and perhaps a little amused to see the dispersal of his collection take its richly deserved place in the roll call of the great collection sales that once inspired him to start his own”.

One item on sale, ‘A Summer Day’ painted in 1914 by Jack Butler Yeats, is expected to fetch from £500,000-£800,000.

Works by English painter Sir Alfred James Munnings are also predicted to command top sums, including his 1902 painting ‘The Vagabonds’ with a predicted price tag of between £700,000-£1m, and ‘The Coming Storm’ painted in 1910 to fetch between £600,000-£800,000.

An exhibition of the collection will take place at Christie’s between July 3-9, with the auction due to realise a sale in the region of £6,500,000 to £9,500,000.

Founded in 1766, Christie’s is one of the world’s top luxury auction houses with a physical presence in 46 countries.

In recent years Christie’s achieved the world record price for an artwork at auction (Leanardo da Vinci’s Salvador Mundi) in 2017, for a single collection sale (the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller, 2018) and for a work by a living artist (Jeff Koons’ Rabbit) in 2019.