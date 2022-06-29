Pro-choice protesters rally in Belfast over abortion services

US ruling on terminations sparks demo to demand Stormont acts on its legal obligations

Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Belfast to show solidarity with women in the US and to demand local abortion services.

It comes less than a week after American Supreme Court judges overturned Roe v Wade, which has guaranteed the right to an abortion for almost 50 years.

Many of those in the crowd outside City Hall yesterday evening chanted and held pro-choice signs.

Organiser Fiona Ferguson, a People Before Profit councillor, said the ruling, which paves the way for around half of all 50 US states to ban or heavily restrict terminations, has horrified people around the world.

She told the rally: “It is so important that we are here today. Many campaigners will remember just how important international solidarity was when we were fighting for repeal, when we were fighting for decriminalisation.

“It is incredibly important that we stand in solidarity with people in the USA, Poland, Malta and elsewhere, who are having their rights trampled on.”

The decision by the Supreme Court is a terrifying one and sets a terrifying precedent.

“We should not underestimate the impact it will have.”

Ms Ferguson warned women in the US and around the world will die as a result.

“This is not about life, this is about the control of our bodies,” she said.

“Parliament did not suddenly give us rights because they felt like it. It was because we demanded it.

“But we cannot simply leave it up to the ‘may or may not be’ Executive.”

She illicited cheers and applause after criticising the Health Minister on the day he was given a politician of the year gong at the Civility in Politics Awards in London.

Abortion services here have still not been fully implemented despite being passed at Westminster.

“Robin Swann’s inaction is an abject failure, one which calls his role as Health Minister into question,” Ms Ferguson said.

“It’s time for women to stand up.”

Many rush hour drivers beeped their horns in support of the protesters, who chanted: “Pro-life that’s a lie. You don’t care if people die.”

Adele Rodgers from Moira was among those who thought it was important to “shout louder” than the pro-lifers who may be emboldened following the Supreme Court ruling.

“I never thought it would happen, it seems so extreme, but there is just this need to control women’s bodies,” she said.

“They don’t want to stop with access to abortion, they want to move on to fighting same-sex marriage rights.

“I think it’s really barbaric, and really sad, that in 2022 we are still having to fight for basic rights.”

The 29-year-old believes the criticism of Mr Swann is fair.

“People are aghast at what happened in the US and we still don’t have access to abortion here,” she added.

“It’s happening right on their doorstep and Robin Swann is just sitting on his hands.”

American Cecilia Haecker (26), who is studying at Queen’s University, said: “It’s devastating. I have so many friends back home who cannot get access to reproductive healthcare. Millions of Americans have lost their rights and are scared.

“Nothing really shocks us anymore at this point (about the United States). I’m one of the lucky Americans because I’m not at home right now. I actually have more access to abortion now.”

Alliance for Choice activist Vic Young warned it was the vulnerable and marginalised who will suffer.

“When we look at the barriers to abortion access we need to remember that they do not affect us all equally.

“For those with privilege in our society, there will always be access to safe abortion.”