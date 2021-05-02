Pro-united Ireland banner appears on side of Belfast’s Divis Flats ahead of NI centenary

A banner promoting the cause of a united Ireland has appeared on the side of a high-rise flat in west Belfast on the eve of Northern Ireland marking its centenary.

The huge banner, which bears what appears to be a Sinn Fein logo, has been unfurled from the top of Divis Tower, on the lower Falls Road.

The message on the banner reads: “A united Ireland is for everyone. Let’s talk about it.”

Its appearance coincides with the centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland, which will be officially marked on Monday.

The date 3 May 1921 has gone down in history as the starting point for Northern Ireland and the beginning of a political border on the island of Ireland.

Ireland's 32 counties were officially split into two separate entities with Northern Ireland comprising six of them - Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.

A picture of the banner was tweeted by prominent loyalist Jamie Bryson, who hit back at the message, insisting it would never palatable to unionists.

“A united Ireland is for those who want a united Ireland. The notion that it is ever for, or will ever be acceptable to, the Unionist community is laughable. These people are deluded,” he posted.

Sinn Fein have been contacted for comment.