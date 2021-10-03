Probation Board appoints new chief executive

Amanda Stewart takes up her new position on Monday, having previously worked at the Policing Board.

Amanda Stewart is the new chief executive of the Northern Ireland Probation Board (PBNI/PA)

The Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI) has appointed a new chief executive.

She said: “I am delighted to take up this post with the Probation Board for Northern Ireland. Probation is a really innovative and creative organisation, and I look forward to building on all that has been achieved to date.

“In my first month I plan to meet staff throughout the organisation and hear about the issues they currently face and how we can work together to deliver a safer Northern Ireland for everyone.”

The Probation Board is responsible for supervising sentences served in the community and licences when someone is released from prison.

Staff also provide assessments, interventions and programmes to assist people to desist from crime and become rehabilitated and resettled in communities.

Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the new appointment.

She said: “PBNI is an organisation that is involved at all stages of the criminal justice process. It delivers a number of justice priorities including tackling domestic abuse, tackling sexual and violent offences and implementing problem-solving justice initiatives.

“Amanda’s experience and leadership will enable the organisation to continue its critical role of changing lives for safer communities.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long (left), with Probation Board chair Dale Ashford and Amanda Stewart (PBNI/PA)

PBNI chair Dale Ashford said: “Amanda brings a wealth of experience to PBNI having worked within the criminal justice system for over 20 years.

“The value she places on partnership working and engagement across the justice sector will greatly assist probation to deliver on its strategic priorities.

“Our partnership work is central to everything we do and I look forward to Amanda leading on further developing partnerships across justice and with the voluntary and community sectors to help us rehabilitate and resettle people who have offended.

“Like all public services, PBNI has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and we are looking at new ways of working to ensure we continue to deliver vital public services to all communities. Our new chief executive will lead on this and ensure we have an organisation that is agile, responsive and effective.”

Ms Stewart will be responsible for the day-to-day delivery of all probation services.