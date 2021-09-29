Probation for man who stabbed pal in the back

Whilst the injured man was rushed to hospital where he was treated for an 8cm wound to his back, Thompson was apprehended by police at the scene

A Belfast man who stabbed his friend in an “unprovoked” attack was put in probation yesterday for three years.

Michael Alan Thompson was off his medication and was not engaging with mental health support services when he stabbed his friend after a drinking session.

As she imposed the Probation Order at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Roseann McCormick QC revealed the victim made a full recovery, but said “there are other circumstances in which a single stab wound can kill”.

Thompson, from Holywood Road, admitted wounding his friend on October 28, 2018. Following the incident, the 32 year old spent over two years detained in the Shannon Clinic where he underwent psychiatric treatment.

On the day in question, Thompson spent the day drinking in Global Crescent with friends who noticed that as the day progressed, he became more angry and aggressive.

One of the friends left the house and as he was walking up Ravenhill Avenue, he was followed by Thompson who stabbed him once in the back with a kitchen knife.

Whilst the injured man was rushed to hospital where he was treated for an 8cm wound to his back, Thompson was apprehended by police at the scene.

He was subsequently transferred to the psychiatric unit at Shannon.

As she sentenced Thompson, Judge McCormick said she noted the defendant was suffering from poor mental health and was not taking his prescribed medication when he stabbed his friend.

She also noted that following a period of over two years in Shannon, Thompson has benefited from support.

The judge said the incident must have been “very frightening and very distressing for the victim” who knew Thompson and was aware of his mental health issues.

Saying she accepted Thompson has since expressed remorse for the unprovoked attack, Judge McCormick imposed a three year Probation Order.

She also ordered Thompson pay his friend £2,000 in compensation which she said could be paid over the next two years and which would provide Thompson with a chance to “put his remorse into action”.