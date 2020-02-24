Probe after body find on Larne shore

Police have launched an investigation after a man's body was found on the shoreline at Larne in Co Antrim

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said a crew had been summoned to the grim scene - but there was nothing they could do, as the man had died before his body was discovered.

The deceased is thought to be from the Larne area, Councillor Paul Reid told the Belfast Telegraph last night.

"It's horrendous news. Absolutely horrendous," the DUP representative said.

"A poor family is grieving the loss of a loved one tonight."

Larne Lough Alliance councillor Danny Donnelly added: "This is very sad news, very concerning.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the man's family as they come to terms with this dreadful news."

It's understood that a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of the man's death.