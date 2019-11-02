Probe after car and house gutted in Kilrea fire

Police and firefighters at scene of the car and house fire in Kilrea yesterday

Six fire appliances attended a blaze at a home in Co Londonderry yesterday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at Manor Court, Kilrea, before 1pm.

When firefighters arrived the property was engulfed in flames, as was a car parked at the front of the house.

The blaze was subsequently brought under control and eventually extinguished, with fire crew members dampening down the area.

It was reported that a woman had been inside the property at the time, but had made her way outside when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire, which was extinguished by crew members from fire stations at Kilrea, Maghera, Coleraine and Springfield with hose reel jets, is under investigation.