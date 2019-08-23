Probe after Magilligan prisoner (62) dies in hospital

Magilligan medium security prison near Limavady in Co Londonderry.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service has announced the death in custody of a 62-year-old prisoner at Magilligan Prison.

The prisoner died in hospital on Friday.

The Prison Service said next of kin have been informed.

The PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have also been informed, as is standard practice.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, said: "On behalf of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner.’’