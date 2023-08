A probe has been launched (Niall Carson/PA)

A weapon and ammunition have been found by a member of the public in north Belfast.

The discovery in the Duncairn Gardens area in the early hours of Friday prompted a security operation.

Police and Army Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) examined the items at the scene.

They were made safe and removed for further examination.

Police said an investigation into the find was ongoing.

Officers appealed for anyone with information to come forward.