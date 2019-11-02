Probe as body of woman is found on Kilkeel beach

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery, which was made yesterday morning

The body of a woman has been discovered on a beach in Kilkeel.

The dead woman’s name has not been released by the authorities, but it’s believed that she comes from the Armagh area.

It is not known how long her body had been in the sea.

Local councillor Henry Reilly said the woman’s body was discovered by two women walking their dog early yesterday morning.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the woman and her grieving family,” Councillor Reilly said.

“This is a dreadful thing to happen and I want to send them my deepest condolences.”

The independent councillor also praised the work of the emergency services, who had the task of recovering the woman’s body from the beach.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a female whose body was discovered on a beach in Kilkeel, Co Down on Friday, November 1.”