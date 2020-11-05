Probe into mistaken payment of Covid relief cash not yet begun – police chief

The PSNI said they were awaiting a determination from the Department for the Economy about whether there had been criminal behaviour.

Police have not started an investigation into issues around the erroneous payments to ineligible businesses through Stormont’s emergency Covid scheme.

Sinn Fein West Tyrone MLA Catherine Kelly, former MP Elisha McCallion and two officials resigned over a delay in repaying unsolicited £10,000 grants which were wrongly paid into three party accounts.

MP and MLA constituency offices were not eligible for the Small Business Support Grant Scheme announced by Economy Minister Diane Dodds (DUP) earlier this year.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald described the situation as ‘most serious’ (Niall Carson/PA)

But payments were sent automatically to any firm in receipt of Small Business Rate Relief.

The Department for the Economy said 24,700 grants were paid out under the scheme. Of those, 2% (452) may not have been eligible.

The grants paid into the Sinn Fein accounts were not paid back until last week.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said the “failure to immediately return grants erroneously paid into Sinn Fein accounts is a most serious situation”.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton asked police to investigate whether “a potential offence” may have been committed.

Effectively we are waiting for a determination from the Department for the Economy, who are effectively the complainant, as to whether they see that the standard has been met that there has been criminal behaviour ... PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne told the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday that an investigation had not yet started.

“There has been a lot of interest in the last few days about the alleged crime that may go alongside the payment of Covid grants,” he said.

“A political representative did personally report this matter to me last Friday and we assessed what was said there, and, as would be the course in terms of our crime recording rules, recorded a crime, but we have not yet begun an investigation.

“Effectively we are waiting for a determination from the Department for the Economy, who are effectively the complainant, as to whether they see that the standard has been met that there has been criminal behaviour as opposed to any other form of issue.

“As soon as we have clarity on that point from them, I can let you know.”

I welcome the Chief Constable’s confirmation that this issue continues to be actively considered Tom Buchanan, DUP MLA

Speaking after the meeting, DUP MLA and board member Tom Buchanan contended that the decision to investigate was “a matter for police”.

“The public in Northern Ireland are understandably asking if Sinn Fein’s failure to return these grants for almost seven months constituted a criminal offence,” he said.

“I welcome the Chief Constable’s confirmation that this issue continues to be actively considered.

“The PSNI has requested information from the relevant departments and this will inform next steps taken.

“Any criminal investigation, ultimately however, is a matter for the police rather than the civil service.”

Meanwhile Mr Byrne also mentioned an ongoing investigation into alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations at the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey.

“The investigations continue, Mark Webster is still actively leading that investigation on our behalf. As soon as we have a clear conclusion we will be able to update further, but I can’t really say much more meaningful than that at the moment,” he said.