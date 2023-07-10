Profile of a fallen sports cult hero: Who is Paddy McCourt?

Throughout nearly 20 years of professional football, Paddy McCourt was hailed as a maverick for his inventive pitch skills and ‘wonder goals’.

An ex-Northern Ireland international, he is best known for successful stints at Celtic FC and Derry City. Having hung up his football boots five years ago, on Monday he was given a suspended prison sentence for the indecent assault of a woman last year.

Who is Paddy McCourt?

Patrick James McCourt is a 39-year-old former professional footballer, from Steelstown in Derry.

He is a father-of-three and currently lives in Co Donegal.

McCourt started out playing as a winger for his local Derry team, Foyle Harps, but began his professional sporting career with Third Division English club Rochdale in 2001.

Located in the Greater Manchester area, he played there for four years before Manchester City made a bid for him.

When the transfer didn’t work out, McCourt moved to League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers in 2005.

Later that year, he moved to his hometown club, Derry City, where he became a crowd favourite, and won the League of Ireland Cup three times consecutively from 2005 to 2007, as well as the FAI Cup in 2006.

In the prime of his career, McCourt gained the nickname of ‘the Derry Pelé’ due to his flashy style of play — something that was appreciated more in the higher football leagues, and so came his move to Celtic FC in 2008, where he became a cult hero.

Gordon Strachan, the manager that signed him on a £200,000 three-year deal, later stated that McCourt was “as gifted a footballer as I have ever seen”.

He made 88 appearances overall for the Scottish squad, racking up 10 goals in all competitions.

Whilst that may not seem like a lot, McCourt was famed for the spectacular manner in which he scored, often beating defenders in unorthodox and improvisational style.

He also helped the Celts win two Scottish Premier League titles (2011/12 and 2012/13) and two Scottish Cups (2011 and 2013).

Most fans fondly remember him due to the ‘Don’t Sell McCourt’ chant that Celtic supporters first sang at a friendly match in 2012, when rumours started circulating that he would be transferred.

At that stage, McCourt had become more of a peripheral player for the Glasgow Hoops, and in 2013, he was sold to EFL Championship side Barnsley — managed by his former Rochdale teammate David Flitcroft — on a one-year deal.

He went on to play for Brighton & Hove Albion, who were then also in the Championship, and was loaned to Notts County before joining League Two team Luton Town.

McCourt returned to Northern Ireland to play for NIFL Premiership club Glenavon in 2016, and ended his career with Donegal club Finn Harps, where he played for one year, helping them gain promotion back to the League of Ireland’s Premier Division for the 2019 season.

In his international career, McCourt played 18 times for Northern Ireland between 2002 and 2015, scoring two goals.

What has happened since his football career ended?

After retiring from playing, McCourt took up a role as the head of Derry City’s youth academy.

In 2020, he was confirmed as the Candystripes' new technical director, where his day-to-day responsibilities included recruitment and running the club.

He had also been involved in the club’s first team affairs since Declan Devine took over as manager the prior season.

What has he been convicted of?

In February last year, McCourt appeared in court to face charges of sexual assault against him from an alleged incident on January 30.

He denied all charges and was released on bail.

On May 31 of this year, McCourt was found guilty by a Derry court of sexual assault, by reaching under the woman's skirt and touching her thong.

During his sentencing at Londonderry Magistrates Court today, he was handed a three-month jail term, suspended for two years, and was placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

The District Judge granted a defence application to appeal the conviction. Appeal bail was fixed at £100.

In May, a lawyer for McCourt said he would ‘absolutely’ be appealing the verdict ‘and any sentence that goes with it’.