Progress on road safety measures at accident black spot in west Belfast ‘great news’ for community

Sinn Fein representative Daniel Baker has been campaigning for measures to be put in place near a McDonald's restaurant at the McKinstry Road's City Business Park for more than a year.

Last month, Mr Baker highlighted the problems in the area by posting a video showing a group of children running across four lanes of traffic to cross the road. He warned that it is "only a matter of time" before someone is killed if action is not taken. He pointed out that there were three traffic accidents on the road in just one week.

Colin is home to 34,000 people, with around 16,000 aged under 16. The road is also on a Glider route, so it is busy, in addition to the surrounding area becoming more populated in recent decades.

On Wednesday, the Colin rep met with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and her officials and received good news, getting a glimpse of the design work for pedestrian crossings, lower speed limits and other measures to improve safety.

"The plans aren't finalised yet, but they're nearly there and the minister said it's her top priority. The funding has been secured through the Green/Blue infrastructure fund, which is always the hardest bit," Mr Baker told the Belfast Telegraph.

"The designs include crossings at all the major junctions. The Stewartstown Road - half of that road at the bottom is a 40mph zone moving into a 30mph zone, but now it will all be a 30mph zone. From The Cutts (a section of road leading to the roundabout) to the roundabout, it's going to be 40mph moving into 30mph and then the four-lane area, it will be reduced to 30mph at the last 80 metres as you approach the lights.

Sinn Fein Cllr Daniel Baker has been campaigning for safety measures to be introduced in the area

"The islands in the middle of the road are also going to be extended, so it will tighten up the road, slow down traffic and we’ll have crossing at the junctions. It's huge news. We don't have a start or completion date, but the funding is there, the design is nearly finished and they're going to be ready to rock soon hopefully. It's great news for the people of Colin and all those who use the area - I have no doubt it will save lives."

Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has been contacted for comment.

Speaking last month, DfI said: “The Department has commissioned its partner consultants to carry out a feasibility study to consider potential improvements to pedestrian facilities at the McKinstry Road roundabout. This feasibility study is currently being concluded, which will allow the Department to consider the best way forward.

“In the meantime to help improve road safety in the area while this feasibility work is being completed, the Department has also arranged for hedges to be cut back in the vicinity of the roundabout to improve sight lines. This work has commenced and should be completed within the next week.”