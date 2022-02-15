Progression of legislation tackling child sexual exploitation in Northern Ireland welcomed

The Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Bill will also criminalise upskirting and downblousing

Legislation which will strengthen laws tackling sexual offences against children and improving services for victims of trafficking in Northern Ireland will be debated by the Assembly.

The Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Bill, which was first introduced at Stormont in July last year was progressed to the Consideration Stage in the Assembly by the minister Naomi Long on Tuesday.

The Consideration Stage of the legislation will allow the Assembly to debate the bill, alongside tabling and voting on any amendments.

The legislation if passed will mean upskirting and downblousing will become criminal offences, while it will also tackle adults masquerading as children online and strengthen current revenge pornography laws.

Also included is the exclusion of the public from all serious sexual offence hearings and the introduction of anonymity for defendants before they are charged.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said it was her “priority” to protect vulnerable victims.

"Having already brought forward significant new safeguards in the Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act 2021 and in the Protection from Stalking Bill, the moving of this Bill today represents another important step in delivering a legislative programme that will make our communities safer and provide additional support to victims who have suffered abuse and exploitation,” she said.

“This Bill includes provisions to address a number of issues that have been prioritised to have the most impact on the experiences of victims; including measures to exclude the public from all serious sexual offence hearings the creation of a new offence of adults masquerading as children online and a new offence of up-skirting and down blousing.”

Ms Long said that she wanted to have the bill enacted before the upcoming elections.

Northern Ireland currently has no functioning executive after the DUP removed Paul Givan as First Minister, as part of a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Politicians at Stormont are now trying to pass as much legislation through the Assembly as possible before elections in May.

“These provisions have been further strengthened by the addition of a number of new provisions to the Bill to abolish what is known as the rough sex defence; extend existing provisions relating to the publication of private sexual images to include a threat of publication; to widen the scope and strengthen the current law on abuse of a position of trust of a child; and to create a new offence of non-fatal strangulation,” she added.

“Taken collectively, the provisions that were included in the Bill at Introduction, together with these valuable new additions, will provide further protections for the most vulnerable in our community.

“I am grateful to the Justice Committee who have completed their scrutiny of the Bill and I look forward to working with my Assembly colleagues to ensure the provisions of this Bill are enacted this mandate.”

The progression of the legislation was welcomed by Sinn Fein MLA Sinead Ennis who said the new laws would help “tackle the scourge of violence against women and girls, and the horrors of human trafficking”.

"I'm especially pleased to see unanimous support for the introduction of new offences of up skirting and down blousing, as well as increasing courtroom protections and support for victims of serious sexual offences,” she said.

“For too long the law and the criminal justice system have been unfairly balanced against victims of sexual violence and gender based violence and this legislation will make a real difference in making the system fair and just.”