Proof may be required from some Northern Ireland households over home heating oil usage before £100 support offered

The government will ask for proof some households are using home heating oil before they receive a £100 support payment.

According to BBC NI, some “edge cases” may have to provide proof they are entitled to the payment that was announced back in September.

The payment will be in the form of a credit to electricity bills.

In Northern Ireland, home heating oil is used by two-thirds of households. That is compared to around 5% of households across the whole of the UK.

However there is no central register of those in Northern Ireland who use heating oil as opposed to gas.

The £100 payment has been calculated to ensure that a typical customer using heating oil does not face a higher rate of growth in their heating costs since last winter, in comparison to those using mains gas who are supported by the Energy Price Guarantee.

There is still no exact timeframe for when the payment is expected to be made.

The payment is part of the government’s package announced alongside the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme.

Earlier this week however the utility Regulator warned payments may not be made until January.

Last month, Liz Truss tabled plans for an “energy price guarantee”, with a pledge to cap average household bills at £2,500 for the next two years.

At the time, the Government acknowledged a different approach would be required in Northern Ireland but did not outline any details, other than a pledge that a “similar” level of support will be offered to people here.

Elsewhere in the UK, gas and electricity customers are receiving the payment in the form of six-monthly payments of £67.

Kevin Shiels, the Utility Regulator's director of retail and consumer protection, told BBC NI that government ministers were "still working through" when households in Northern Ireland would get the £400 payment and whether it would be as one lump sum or not.

The director also said that the £100 alternative fuel payment for people who do not have gas-fired central heating was the "least developed" of the current energy schemes.