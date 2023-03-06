Property ransacked during Co Down burglary

A property has been ransacked during a burglary in Co Down.

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which happened in the Mullach Allainn area of Newry on Friday.

Nobody was in the property when it was targeted by thieves shortly after 7.50pm.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “It was reported thieves gained entry to the property and ransacked rooms.

"No one was home at the time and at this stage it is believed nothing was taken.

"However, our investigation remains ongoing.

“We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area around the time of the burglary to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1771 of 03/03/23.”