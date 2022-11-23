Property searched and items seized as part of probe into attempted murder of police officers in Strabane

Army search teams assisted by the PSNI at the scene, following the attempted murder of two officers in Strabane last week (David Young/PA)

A property in the Sion Mills area of Strabane has been searched by police investigating the attempted murder of two officers last Thursday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit seized a number of items from the Co Tyrone location on Tuesday evening and they have been taken away for further forensic examination.

Last week, two policemen had been on patrol at Mount Carmel Heights in Strabane when an explosive device detonated at the side of their vehicle.

While neither officer was injured, a major security alert affected more than 1,000 residents and disrupted some children travelling to school.

The PSNI is pursuing a “strong line of enquiry” that the New IRA was behind the attack.

On Sunday night, another security alert took place in the town, although police later declared that the object found was ‘nothing untoward’.

It's understood that a police raid was underway in the Innisfree Gardens area when the object was discovered.

A number of homes had been evacuated.

In another incident in Londonderry on Monday, a delivery driver was hijacked at gunpoint and forced to drive his car to a police station in the city.

Following a security operation police declared a suspect object left in his car was an elaborate hoax which had been made to look like a car bomb.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the recent incidents in Derry and Strabane were “futile and reckless”.

She added: “It causes nothing – only chaos and dysfunction to people of this city and also in Strabane.

“I think these actions have no place in today’s society and as political leaders we must call it out when we see it.

“This could have had catastrophic implications. We could have had the loss of life of two police officers.

“These people are in conflict with the community in which they live.”