Property targeted in Bessbrook petrol bomb attack

The occupant of a property in Co Armagh has escaped injury following a petrol bomb attack.

It happened at around 8.10pm on Sunday in the Bessbrook area near Newry.

Officers responded to a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the back of a house in the O’ Donoghue Park area.

“It was reported that the occupant, upon hearing a bang and seeing flames, went outside and extinguished the fire,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“It was further reported that a man, described as being tall, slim, and dressed in dark coloured clothing, was observed making off from the area on foot in the direction of Orior Park, and towards Charlemont Square.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.”

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist detectives, has been urged to contact 101, quoting reference number 1494 of 12/03/23.