Proposal for Belfast City Council to put a freeze on rates branded ‘not competent’

People Before Profit tabled motion calling for Belfast City Council to avoid any increase

The chief executive of Belfast City Council has said a proposal to freeze rates for the city taxpayers is “not competent”.

At the council’s recent Standards and Business Committee, People Before Profit tabled a motion calling for no change to what ratepayers from homes and businesses will be paying in the next financial year.

There has been speculation in recent months that the 2.99% rate rise for 2022/23 could go up to double figures next year, culminating in the highest council tax rise the city has seen.

However, People Before Profit’s motion was deemed “incompetent” by the Chief Executive John Walsh, while city solicitor Nora Largey highlighted two offending paragraphs in the motion referring to striking a zero rate.

The senior decision effectively counts out anything other than a rates rise next year.

Belfast City Council Chief Executive John Walsh

The People Before Profit motion by councillor Michael Collins, states: “During the Covid pandemic, local councils were allocated a financial package to help them manage the additional pressures the pandemic presented.

“The cost-of-living crisis is a crisis of a similar magnitude and will require additional support to be provided to local councils, to ensure they are adequately equipped to help mitigate the impact of this crisis on communities.

“The council views any effort to increase rates as a response to these financial pressures as counter intuitive.

“Any move to increase rates during a cost-of-living crisis will only exacerbate problems for working class communities.

“It would lead to a further hike in already mounting household bills and could force more people into poverty.

“The council acknowledges the need to avoid another rates increase during the cost-of-living crisis.”

The motion also called on the council to write to Stormont Ministers, the Secretary of State and the Treasury to urge them to support a financial package of additional funding to be allocated to local councils to help them manage the cost of living crisis.

City solicitor Ms Largey told the committee that the chief executive advised, in his view, the motion is “incompetent in respect of any commitment to support striking a zero rate”.

“Members will be aware of the discussions that have been ongoing at the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee in relation to the challenges that are facing the council in terms of setting the rate, and the decisions that have to be made in the event the council would have to commit to freeze its own rates,” she continued.

“There are two paragraphs, to which officers are of a view aren’t competent. The rest of the motion is for the committee to decide.”

Ms Largey added: “It would be competent for the committee to discuss the proposal to write to Stormont ministers, the Secretary of State and the Treasury asking for a financial package, and also to write to other councils in that regard.”

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said: “The motion calls for funding from the department in order to alleviate the pressures on the council so we don’t have to raise the rates. That seems like a pretty straightforward plan to me.”

The motion will be further discussed at the next meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee later this month.